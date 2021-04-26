India has recorded a new global high for daily coronavirus cases for a fifth straight day. As hospitals in Delhi and many other cities run out of beds, people have been forced to find ways to get treatment for sick patients at home. Many have reportedly turned to the black market, where prices of essential medicines and oxygen cylinders have sky-rocketed.

Also in the programme: Russian authorities order that the political offices of opposition leader Alexei Navalny suspend their activities across the country; and we hear about Chloe Zhao, only the second woman and the first woman of colour to be named best director at the Oscars.

(Image: A patient wearing an oxygen mask sits inside an ambulance waiting to enter a Covid-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India. Credit: Reuters/Amit Dave)