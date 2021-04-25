The United States says it will immediately make available supplies of vaccine-production material to India as it faces a Covid surge.

Also in the programme: A fire at a hospital treating coronavirus patients in the Iraqi capital Baghdad has killed more than eighty people and we talk to one of the fifteen people who have emerged from a French cave after a forty day experiment to see how they coped without any way of telling the time.

(Photo: A patient in an auto-rickshaw waiting to be allowed into a hospital in the city of Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters)