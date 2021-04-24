Main content

President Biden declares Armenian killings genocide

President Joe Biden has declared that the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turkish forces in the First World War constituted genocide.

President Joe Biden has declared that the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turkish forces in the First World War constituted genocide. We hear from a former US ambassador to Turkey, and an advisor to the Turkish President. Also: Indonesia confirms navy submarine sank, and Indian hospitals struggle to cope with escalating coronavirus crisis.

(Photo: A demonstrator holds a poster as people take part in a demonstration to commemorate the 1.5 million Armenians killed in the Ottoman-era slaughter, near the Turkish consulate in Los Angeles, California, USA, 24 April 2021. Credit: EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT)

