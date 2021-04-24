Main content

India Covid: record deaths registered

Indian hospitals send SOS as record amount of deaths amidst oxygen shortage.

Hospitals in India are being ravaged by a second wave of Covid-19 with deaths setting new records for a third day running. The government has now pulled in the military to transport oxygen by air.

Also on the programme: the doctors leaving Lebanon for good due to a struggling economy; and British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber pays tribute to songwriter Jim Steinman.

(Photo: A health worker wearing personal protective equipment carries a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, India. Credit: Reuters/Abidi)

