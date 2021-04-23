Main content
India Covid crisis: Hospitals running out of oxygen
India's prime minister says his government is trying hard to boost oxygen supplies, amid reports that Covid-19 patients are dying due to shortages.
Russia's main opposition figure Alexei Navalny has announced he is ending his hunger strike after 24 days of refusing food in jail.
Also, a key global climate summit has resumed for a second day. We will hear from a young activist in Uganda.
(Photo: A woman with access to oxygen waits for admission at the LNJP Hospital in Delhi. Credit: Getty Images)
