India Covid crisis: Hospitals running out of oxygen

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

India's prime minister says his government is trying hard to boost oxygen supplies, amid reports that Covid-19 patients are dying due to shortages.

Russia's main opposition figure Alexei Navalny has announced he is ending his hunger strike after 24 days of refusing food in jail.

Also, a key global climate summit has resumed for a second day. We will hear from a young activist in Uganda.

(Photo: A woman with access to oxygen waits for admission at the LNJP Hospital in Delhi. Credit: Getty Images)

