Indian Covid patients dying from oxygen shortage

Hospitals in Delhi are overwhelmed with numbers of seriously ill patients.

India has reported the highest number of new Covid cases for the second day in a row, putting immense strains on the health system. Some patients are waiting outside hospitals which are unable to admit them. We hear from the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress party who say the government is to blame.

Also in the programme; what seems like very good news on an effective malaria vaccine and the jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny calls off his hunger strike.

Photo: Relatives carry the body of a man who died from Covid-19, during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi. Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

