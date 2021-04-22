Main content

New US emissions target for a 'decisive decade'

President Biden has opened a major global climate summit by committing the US to halving its emissions by 2030.

President Biden opens the most important global climate conference for six years, pledging a greater cut in US carbon emissions and appealing to other leaders for decisive action.

Also in the programme: We've got a rare interview with the governing BJP in India on a Covid crisis getting worse by the day; and should solitary confinement in prisons be legal?

(File photo: A coal-fired heating complex in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. Picture taken November 15, 2019. Credit: Reuters/Muyu Xu/File Photo)

Climate change: US pledges to cut carbon emissions by 50-52%

23/04/2021 13:06 GMT

