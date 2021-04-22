President Biden has opened a major global climate summit by committing the US to halving its emissions by 2030.

Also in the programme: We've got a rare interview with the governing BJP in India on a Covid crisis getting worse by the day; and should solitary confinement in prisons be legal?

