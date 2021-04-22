There will be some scepticism about the ability of the US to deliver on its new target

The US has unveiled a bold emissions target by the end of this decade at the Climate summit. This new target, which will be unveiled at a virtual summit of 40 global leaders, essentially doubles their previous promise.

Long: India records the world's highest ever daily increase in Covid-19 cases amid shortage of oxygen in hospitals; and NASA's Perseverance rover produces pure oxygen from the atmosphere of Mars.

(Photo: U.S. President Joe Biden removes his face mask to speak about the status of coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters.)