Will Derek Chauvin guilty verdict change policing in the US?

It is rare that US police officers are charged over deaths in custody but Derek Chauvin now faces a jail sentence for the killing of George Floyd.

It is rare that US police officers are charged over deaths in custody but Derek Chauvin now faces a jail sentence for the killing of George Floyd. The conviction of a police officer for the murder of a black man during an arrest captured on video and watched around the world has been hailed as a watershed moment. Will it create a monumental change in how police operate in America?

Also on the programme: President Putin demands order as protests in Russia demand the release of hunger-striking opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

(Picture: Celebrations in Black Lives Matter Square, Washington, DC. Credit: Getty Images).

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder in George Floyd's case

22/04/2021 13:06 GMT

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

