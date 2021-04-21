It is rare that US police officers are charged over deaths in custody but Derek Chauvin now faces a jail sentence for the killing of George Floyd.

It is rare that US police officers are charged over deaths in custody but Derek Chauvin now faces a jail sentence for the killing of George Floyd. The conviction of a police officer for the murder of a black man during an arrest captured on video and watched around the world has been hailed as a watershed moment. Will it create a monumental change in how police operate in America?

Also on the programme: President Putin demands order as protests in Russia demand the release of hunger-striking opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

(Picture: Celebrations in Black Lives Matter Square, Washington, DC. Credit: Getty Images).