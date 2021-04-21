It took less than a day for jurors to find Derek Chauvin guilty of all three charges

After less than a day of deliberation, jurors have found Derek Chauvin guilty of all charges over George Floyd's death. The former police officer was filmed kneeling on Floyd for more than nine minutes during his arrest last May.

Also on the programme: President Putin makes his annual address to the nation and we hear why Tik Tok is being sued for billions over use of children's data.