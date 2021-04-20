Main content

President of Chad Idriss Deby killed

Chad announces the death of its leader killed fighting rebels on the frontline.

We hear from Chad where President Idriss Deby has been killed. According to the army, he died of injuries following clashes with rebels in the north of the country.

Also on the programme, Is there legal jeopardy in politicians weighing in on the Chauvin murder trial? And the European Super League, football's glitzy revolution, may be falling apart after just two days.

(Photo: Idriss Deby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad, addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York. Credit: Reuters)

Chad's President Idriss Déby dies after 'clashes with rebels'

21/04/2021 13:06 GMT

