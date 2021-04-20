The army in Chad says the long-time president, Idriss Deby, has been killed fighting rebels on the frontline.

Also in the programme: Lawyers for the proposed football European Super League say they have issued injunctions they hope will prevent players or clubs being banned from competition by FIFA or UEFA. And children sent by desperate parents in Central America to the US in search of a better life.

(Photo: Idriss Deby, seen here in 2020, had been in power for 30 years. Credit: Reuters)