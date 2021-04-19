The defence and prosecution present their final arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial.

We hear the closing arguments from the US city of Minneapolis where the trial of the former policeman Derek Chauvin accused of murdering George Floyd, has been taking place and assess what happens next.

Also on the programme, as the imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is taken to hospital, one of his doctors speaks to us. And football fans go into orbit - enraged over plans for a breakaway European super league.

(Photo: Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as defence attorney Eric Nelson makes closing arguments during Chauvin"s trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota in this courtroom sketch; Credit: REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg)