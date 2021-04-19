Main content

Jury to hear closing arguments in George Floyd case

Former police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for the murder in Minneapolis

The Jury in the George Floyd murder trial will hear the closing arguments before they retire to consider the verdict against the former police office Derek Chauvin. The BBC's Barbara Plett Usher has the latest from Minneapolis where the trial is taking place. Also on the programme, Twelve of Europe's top football clubs say they are launching a breakaway super-league. Its a move that's being widely condemned. Newshour speaks to Simon Kuper, financial times journalist and author of the Football Men and Professor Laura McAllister, a former international player and Deputy Chair of UEFA's Women's Football Committee for their views on the proposals. And NASA has successfully flown a drone on Mars for the first time.

(Image: George Floyd placard. Credit : Anadolu Agency )

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Russia to expel twenty Czech diplomats in escalating row

Next

19/04/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.