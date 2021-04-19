The Jury in the George Floyd murder trial will hear the closing arguments before they retire to consider the verdict against the former police office Derek Chauvin. The BBC's Barbara Plett Usher has the latest from Minneapolis where the trial is taking place. Also on the programme, Twelve of Europe's top football clubs say they are launching a breakaway super-league. Its a move that's being widely condemned. Newshour speaks to Simon Kuper, financial times journalist and author of the Football Men and Professor Laura McAllister, a former international player and Deputy Chair of UEFA's Women's Football Committee for their views on the proposals. And NASA has successfully flown a drone on Mars for the first time.

(Image: George Floyd placard. Credit : Anadolu Agency )