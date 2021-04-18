Main content

Russia to expel twenty Czech diplomats in escalating row

It’s Moscow’s reaction after Prague’s decision to expel 18 Russian diplomats

Czech officials suspect Russian agents were behind a deadly explosion at an arms depot seven years ago. Moscow summoned the Czech ambassador to Russia after the Kremlin denied any involvement.

Also on the programme: the international community warns Russia about the consequences if the opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, dies in jail; and potential insurgent attacks in N’Djamena, Chad’s capital, forces US non-essential staff to leave the country.

(Photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with senior members of the government. Credit: Reuters.)

