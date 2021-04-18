The Czech Republic will be informing its allies about suspected Russian involvement in a lethal attack on an arms depot in 2014. The men believed to have carried out the assault have been linked to an attempt to poison a former Russian intelligence officer in Britain four years later.

Also in the programme: The impact of the pandemic on Brazil's poor; and we ask what the commitment by China and the United States to work together on climate change means.

(Image: A national flag of Russia flies on the Russian embassy in Prague. Eighteen Russian diplomats were given 48 hours to leave the Czech Republic. Credit: Reuters/David W Cerny/File Photo)