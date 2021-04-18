Main content
Czech Republic blames Russia for 2014 blast
Czech authorities say Russian security services were involved in arms depot explosions
The Czech Republic will be informing its allies about suspected Russian involvement in a lethal attack on an arms depot in 2014. The men believed to have carried out the assault have been linked to an attempt to poison a former Russian intelligence officer in Britain four years later.
Also in the programme: The impact of the pandemic on Brazil's poor; and we ask what the commitment by China and the United States to work together on climate change means.
(Image: A national flag of Russia flies on the Russian embassy in Prague. Eighteen Russian diplomats were given 48 hours to leave the Czech Republic. Credit: Reuters/David W Cerny/File Photo)
