More than 100 million people have been infected according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University

The pandemic continues to ravage populations around the world as more variants appear and spread quickly. Ontario, in Canada, registered a record 4,812 new infections while India's Kumbh festival attracts big crowds amid devastating second Covid wave.

Also on the programme: the last goodbye to the Duke of Edinburgh as his funeral takes place in Windsor Castle; and NASA chooses Elon Musk's company SpaceX to build a spacecraft that they hope will return humans to the Moon this decade.

(Photo: A woman undergoes a free COVID-19 nasal swab test for at-risk people in a bid to curb the rapid spreading of the pandemic. Credit: EPA).