Main content

Global coronavirus death toll passes 3 million

More than 100 million people have been infected according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University

The pandemic continues to ravage populations around the world as more variants appear and spread quickly. Ontario, in Canada, registered a record 4,812 new infections while India's Kumbh festival attracts big crowds amid devastating second Covid wave.

Also on the programme: the last goodbye to the Duke of Edinburgh as his funeral takes place in Windsor Castle; and NASA chooses Elon Musk's company SpaceX to build a spacecraft that they hope will return humans to the Moon this decade.

(Photo: A woman undergoes a free COVID-19 nasal swab test for at-risk people in a bid to curb the rapid spreading of the pandemic. Credit: EPA).

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Prince Philip: Funeral to celebrate 'unwavering loyalty'

Next

18/04/2021 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.