The Duke of Edinburgh's love of the sea will be a focus of the ceremony

Final preparations are taking place near London for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh. The ceremony at Windsor Castle will only be attended by 30 people, because of coronavirus restrictions. Buckingham Palace says the ceremony will mark Prince Philip's "unwavering loyalty" to the Queen. His association with the Royal Navy and love of the sea will also be a focus.

Also in the programme: India registers a record number of new coronavirus cases amid concerns the Kumbh Mela religious festival could turn into a "super-spreader" event; and Nasa has selected Elon Musk's SpaceX company to build the lander that will take humans back to the surface of the Moon for the first time in nearly half a century.

(Image: Prince Philip. Credit: Getty Images)