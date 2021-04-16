The number of new cases per week have nearly doubled in past two months.

The World Health Organisation has expressed concern about the rising Covid infection rates globally, the number of cases is approaching the highest level seen so far in the pandemic. We'll hear from Dr David Nabarro, the WHO's COVID-19 envoy. Also: in a tit for tat move, the Kremlin is expelling several US officials and diplomats; and how white paint could be a solution to climate change.

(Photo: A medical worker administers medication to a patient in ICU in Sao Carlos, Brazil Credit: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)