Several Hong Kong activists have been given jail or suspended sentences for their roles in a peaceful protest in 2019. We hear from two of them, lawyer Albert Ho and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who spoke to our reporter Danny Vincent while he was still a free man.

Also in the programme: the babies dying of Covid-19 in Brazil; and a surprising report about the birth of Britain's late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, whose funeral will be held on Saturday.

(Photo: Pro-democracy activists Albert Ho and Yeung Sum leave the court in Hong Kong. Credit: Reuters)