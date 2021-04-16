Main content
Pro-democracy activists sentenced in Hong Kong
Activists including media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced for roles in 2019 peaceful protest
Several Hong Kong activists have been given jail or suspended sentences for their roles in a peaceful protest in 2019. We hear from two of them, lawyer Albert Ho and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who spoke to our reporter Danny Vincent while he was still a free man.
Also in the programme: the babies dying of Covid-19 in Brazil; and a surprising report about the birth of Britain's late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, whose funeral will be held on Saturday.
(Photo: Pro-democracy activists Albert Ho and Yeung Sum leave the court in Hong Kong. Credit: Reuters)
