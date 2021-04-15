The White House has insisted that it can keep an eye on any terror threats from Afghanistan without having troops there, after President Biden announced a withdrawal.

Also in the programme: The sex therapist working with Israel's wounded soldiers to help with their sexual healing and how Jade and money fuel conflict in Myanmar.

(Photo:One resident told the BBC people are frightened into obeying the local Taliban. Credit: BBC)