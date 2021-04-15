Main content

Afghanistan: 'We have won the war, America has lost', say Taliban

The White House has insisted that it can keep an eye on any terror threats from Afghanistan without having troops there, after President Biden announced a withdrawal.

Also in the programme: The sex therapist working with Israel's wounded soldiers to help with their sexual healing and how Jade and money fuel conflict in Myanmar.

