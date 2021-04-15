Main content
Afghanistan: 'We have won the war, America has lost', say Taliban
The White House has insisted that it can keep an eye on any terror threats from Afghanistan without having troops there, after President Biden announced a withdrawal.
Also in the programme: The sex therapist working with Israel's wounded soldiers to help with their sexual healing and how Jade and money fuel conflict in Myanmar.
(Photo:One resident told the BBC people are frightened into obeying the local Taliban. Credit: BBC)
Today 20:06GMT
