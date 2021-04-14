President Biden says after 20 years of military engagement in Afghanistan, it is time to end America's longest war. He says all US troops will leave the country by the 11th of September.

Also in the programme: Denmark stops administering the AstraZeneca vaccine amid concerns over bloodclots; and Bernie Madoff, the man behind one of the biggest ever financial frauds, has died in prison in the US.

Image: A US soldier in Afghanistan. Credit: Getty Images.