US says troops to leave Afghanistan by 11 September

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

US President Joe Biden is set to announce that American troops will leave Afghanistan by 11 September. A format Afghan diplomat tells us it's mistake.

The Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani, says the decision to boost the country's uranium enrichment programme was a response to an Israeli attack on one of its nuclear facilities.

And, 100 days until the Tokyo Olympics - we will hear why many people in Japan don't want the games!

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

US and Russia trade accusations over Ukraine

