Covid-19 surge in India

Railway carriages are again being used to accommodate Covid-19 patients.

Officials in India have authorised the Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, as India struggles to curb a surge in new cases. Covid-19 cases are rising and railway carriages are again being used to accommodate patients.

We have a report from Brazil where the numbers of infections are also surging.

More clashes in Minneapolis as a young black man is shot dead by police.

And a report from South Africa about the Bafta-winning Netflix documentary "My Octopus Teacher" that focuses on a film-maker who befriends an octopus.

(Photo: Covid-19 patient in India. Credit:Getty Images)

