Covid-19 surge in India
Railway carriages are again being used to accommodate Covid-19 patients.
Officials in India have authorised the Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, as India struggles to curb a surge in new cases. Covid-19 cases are rising and railway carriages are again being used to accommodate patients.
We have a report from Brazil where the numbers of infections are also surging.
More clashes in Minneapolis as a young black man is shot dead by police.
And a report from South Africa about the Bafta-winning Netflix documentary "My Octopus Teacher" that focuses on a film-maker who befriends an octopus.
(Photo: Covid-19 patient in India. Credit:Getty Images)
Today 13:06GMT
