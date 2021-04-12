Main content
Alexei Navalny faces force-feeding in jail
The jailed Kremlin critic is on hunger strike to demand better medical care.
Friends of the jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny say the authorities are threatening to force-feed him. Mr Navalny is on hunger strike to demand better medical care while in prison.
Also in the programme: Brazil's intensive care wards are increasingly caring for people under 40 as the country's Covid crisis rages on; and police in Minnesota release bodycam footage from the officer who shot and killed a 20 year-old black man.
Image: Alexei Navalny in February 2021. Credit: Reuters
Today 20:06GMT
