The jailed Kremlin critic is on hunger strike to demand better medical care.

Friends of the jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny say the authorities are threatening to force-feed him. Mr Navalny is on hunger strike to demand better medical care while in prison.

Also in the programme: Brazil's intensive care wards are increasingly caring for people under 40 as the country's Covid crisis rages on; and police in Minnesota release bodycam footage from the officer who shot and killed a 20 year-old black man.

Image: Alexei Navalny in February 2021. Credit: Reuters