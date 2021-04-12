Main content

Iran vows revenge for Natanz attack

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The Israeli Prime Minister - Benjamin Netanyahu - has reiterated that Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons capability -- a day after an attack on a nuclear facility in Iran, which Tehran has blamed on Israel. Mohammad Marandi, a political analyst in Tehran, told Newshour the attack will have an impact on the talks about the possible return of the US to JCPOA.

Also in the programme: how young people opposing the military coup in Myanmar are organising themselves amid brutal military crackdowns; and former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown on global Covid vaccines.

(Photo: A number of new generation Iranian centrifuges on display. Credit: EPA/IRAN PRESIDENT OFFICE)

