Iranian nuclear facility hit by 'act of terrorism'

Iran says Natanz nuclear facility lost power a day after upgrade unveiled

Iran's atomic agency says that its Natanz nuclear facility has been hit by what it called a terrorist act. Iranian nuclear officials have said that there was a problem with the electrical network at the facility, which is key to the country's uranium enrichment programme.
Also on the programme: India experiences a surge in Covid-19 cases; and a Moscow gastronomic landmark closes after serving up luxury for 120 years.

(Photo: Satellite image of Natanz enrichment facility 29th June 2020. Credit: Maxar Technologies)

