Main content

India registers another record high in Coronavirus infections

India has registered another record increase in coronavirus infections, with the daily tally crossing 150'000 cases, and more than 800 deaths.

India has registered another record increase in coronavirus infections, with the daily tally crossing 150'000 cases, and more than 800 deaths. We talk to an epidemiologist in India who says this is partly due to new variants and mutations of the virus.

Also in the programme: Doubts about Chinese vaccines expressed by a top Chinese official and sixty years on – the remarkable story of the first man in space.

(Demand for jabs has gone up as India battles a second wave of infections. Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Prince Charles pays tribute to his father, the Duke of Edinburgh

Next

11/04/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.