India has registered another record increase in coronavirus infections, with the daily tally crossing 150'000 cases, and more than 800 deaths. We talk to an epidemiologist in India who says this is partly due to new variants and mutations of the virus.

Also in the programme: Doubts about Chinese vaccines expressed by a top Chinese official and sixty years on – the remarkable story of the first man in space.

(Demand for jabs has gone up as India battles a second wave of infections. Credit: EPA)