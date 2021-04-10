Main content
Prince Charles pays tribute to his father, the Duke of Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, will be buried at Windsor Castle next Saturday.
Buckingham Palace says the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on Friday aged ninety-nine, will be laid to rest on Saturday, at St George’s chapel in Windsor Castle. The royal ceremonial funeral will be scaled back because of coronavirus restrictions.
Also on the programme: Rights groups in Myanmar have accused the military of killing dozens of people in Bago town, in the centre of the country; and the Irish prime minister, Micheal Martin, warns on the anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreement against a "spiral back" into sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland.
(Photo: The Duke of Edinburgh in summer 2020. Credit: Getty Images.)
