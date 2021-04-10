Buckingham Palace says the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on Friday aged ninety-nine, will be laid to rest on Saturday, at St George’s chapel in Windsor Castle. The royal ceremonial funeral will be scaled back because of coronavirus restrictions.

Also on the programme: Rights groups in Myanmar have accused the military of killing dozens of people in Bago town, in the centre of the country; and the Irish prime minister, Micheal Martin, warns on the anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreement against a "spiral back" into sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland.

(Photo: The Duke of Edinburgh in summer 2020. Credit: Getty Images.)