Main content

Prince Charles pays tribute to his father, the Duke of Edinburgh

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, will be buried at Windsor Castle next Saturday.

Buckingham Palace says the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on Friday aged ninety-nine, will be laid to rest on Saturday, at St George’s chapel in Windsor Castle. The royal ceremonial funeral will be scaled back because of coronavirus restrictions.

Also on the programme: Rights groups in Myanmar have accused the military of killing dozens of people in Bago town, in the centre of the country; and the Irish prime minister, Micheal Martin, warns on the anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreement against a "spiral back" into sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland.

(Photo: The Duke of Edinburgh in summer 2020. Credit: Getty Images.)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Gun salutes across UK pay tribute to Prince Philip

Next

11/04/2021 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.