Gun salutes across UK pay tribute to Prince Philip
Reflections on the life and times of Prince Philip, who died Friday, have begun to pour in from around the world.
The UK holds a 41 gun salute at noon in honour of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband.
Also in the programme: fears are growing that violence in Myanmar will devolve into an all-out civil war; and is French wine in peril after a freak spring frost?
(Photo: Members of the 105th Regiment Royal Artillery fire a gun salute to mark the death of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, at Edinburgh Castle, Britain on 10 April 2021. Credit: Andrew Milligan/Pool via Reuters)
Today 12:06GMT
