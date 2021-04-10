Reflections on the life and times of Prince Philip, who died Friday, have begun to pour in from around the world.

The UK holds a 41 gun salute at noon in honour of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband.

Also in the programme: fears are growing that violence in Myanmar will devolve into an all-out civil war; and is French wine in peril after a freak spring frost?

(Photo: Members of the 105th Regiment Royal Artillery fire a gun salute to mark the death of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, at Edinburgh Castle, Britain on 10 April 2021. Credit: Andrew Milligan/Pool via Reuters)