Main content
Prince Philip has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace announces
Queen Elizabeth II's husband passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace has announced.
In a statement shortly after midday, the palace said: "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."
Newshour looks back at his lifetime of service to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, at his contribution to environmental causes and at his role as consort to Queen Elizabeth.
(Photo: HRH Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip. Credit: EPA)
Last on
Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Yesterday 20:06GMTBBC World Service