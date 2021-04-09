Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace has announced.

In a statement shortly after midday, the palace said: "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Newshour looks back at his lifetime of service to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, at his contribution to environmental causes and at his role as consort to Queen Elizabeth.

(Photo: HRH Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip. Credit: EPA)