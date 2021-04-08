Main content
AstraZeneca vaccine: Will the risks associated with it dent confidence in Africa?
AstraZeneca doses are being given across Africa where vaccine hesitancy is widespread
The advice from the Africa Vaccine Delivery Alliance for COVID-19 is to get inoculated as the risks associated with the vaccine are far less than the health risks associated with contracting the coronavirus.
Also on the programme: President Biden sets out measures to tackle what he says is an epidemic of gun violence in the United States; and the UN calls for an end to forced sterilisation which has been reported in nearly 40 countries.
(Photo: Amref Health Africa Group Chief Executive Officer Dr. Githinji Gitahi receives the AstraZeneca vaccine under the COVAX scheme Credit: Reuters/Monicah Mwangi)
Yesterday 20:06GMT
