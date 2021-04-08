AstraZeneca doses are being given across Africa where vaccine hesitancy is widespread

The advice from the Africa Vaccine Delivery Alliance for COVID-19 is to get inoculated as the risks associated with the vaccine are far less than the health risks associated with contracting the coronavirus.

Also on the programme: President Biden sets out measures to tackle what he says is an epidemic of gun violence in the United States; and the UN calls for an end to forced sterilisation which has been reported in nearly 40 countries.

(Photo: Amref Health Africa Group Chief Executive Officer Dr. Githinji Gitahi receives the AstraZeneca vaccine under the COVAX scheme Credit: Reuters/Monicah Mwangi)