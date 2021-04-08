Main content
India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?
As India tries to vaccinate its population, we hear from a doctor in Maharashtra state. It has a very high Covid-19 infection rate.
Also in the programme: We speak to the Director of the Oxford Vaccine programme about public trust in the AstraZeneca vaccine; and petrol bombs are thrown in another night of violence in Northern Ireland.
(Photo: India has been exporting AstraZeneca vaccines around the world. Credit: Getty Images)
