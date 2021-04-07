The European Medicines Agency says unusual blood clots should be listed as a very rare side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19. The UK's vaccine advisory body in its own press conference said under-30s would be offered an alternative jab to AstraZeneca. Also in the programme: we'll hear from Hungary's government spokesman about the country's decision to ease Covid-19 restrictions despite some doctors saying it's too early; and not even kryptonite could stop Superman's first appearance in a comic book from breaking records.

(Photo: A medical worker prepares an injection with a dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Zagreb, Croatia, April 7, 2021. Credit: Reuters/Antonio Bronic).