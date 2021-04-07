Main content

Brazil breaks daily Covid deaths record

Brazil breaks daily record by registering more than 4,000 deaths from COVID-19 within a 24-hour period.

Brazil registered 4,195 deaths associated with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a new daily maximum, and accumulated 336,947 deaths since the start of the pandemic just over a year ago.

Also in the programme: Amnesty International's new boss on the lessons of 2020; and a return to Terezin the former Nazi concentration camp.

(Picture: A cross is seen in the Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery, where victims of COVID-19 are buried in Rio de Janeiro. credit: EPA/Antonio Lacerda)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

US and Iran begin indirect talks

Next

07/04/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.