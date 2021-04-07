Brazil breaks daily record by registering more than 4,000 deaths from COVID-19 within a 24-hour period.

Brazil registered 4,195 deaths associated with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a new daily maximum, and accumulated 336,947 deaths since the start of the pandemic just over a year ago.

Also in the programme: Amnesty International's new boss on the lessons of 2020; and a return to Terezin the former Nazi concentration camp.

(Picture: A cross is seen in the Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery, where victims of COVID-19 are buried in Rio de Janeiro. credit: EPA/Antonio Lacerda)