Attempts have begun to revive the Iran nuclear deal or JCPOA, which the Trump Administration withdrew from in 2018. In Vienna today the remaining signatories of the deal: Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany join Iran for consultations to pave way for Washington's return; a US delegation is set to take part indirectly.

Also in the programme: the World Peace Foundation attached to Tufts University in Boston accuses Ethiopia and its allies of "starvation crimes" in Tigray - we hear from an eyewitness. And after North Korea says it will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics, we assess the situation on the ground.

(Picture: Meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna / Credit: Reuters Wires)