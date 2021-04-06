Main content

Can the Iran nuclear deal be revived?

Attempts have begun to revive the Iran nuclear deal or JCPOA, which the Trump Administration withdrew from in 2018. In Vienna today the remaining signatories of the deal: Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany join Iran for consultations to pave way for Washington's return; a US delegation is set to take part indirectly.

Also in the programme: the World Peace Foundation attached to Tufts University in Boston accuses Ethiopia and its allies of "starvation crimes" in Tigray - we hear from an eyewitness. And after North Korea says it will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics, we assess the situation on the ground.

(Picture: Meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna / Credit: Reuters Wires)

