The Mozambique military says it has regained full control of Palma, following last month's deadly attack by militant Islamists. Also on the programme: the corruption trial of Israel's Prime Minister resumes, and the end of a New York music and drag institution - drag queen Lady Bunny on the closing of the Pyramid Club.

(Photo: Adelino Alberto and his family who fled an attack on the town of Palma are seen at a temporary displacement centre in Pemba, Mozambique)