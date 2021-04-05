Main content

Mozambique government regains control of key coastal town

The Mozambique military says it has regained full control of the coastal town of Palma, following last month's deadly attack by militant Islamists.

The Mozambique military says it has regained full control of Palma, following last month's deadly attack by militant Islamists. Also on the programme: the corruption trial of Israel's Prime Minister resumes, and the end of a New York music and drag institution - drag queen Lady Bunny on the closing of the Pyramid Club.

(Photo: Adelino Alberto and his family who fled an attack on the town of Palma are seen at a temporary displacement centre in Pemba, Mozambique)

28 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

India reports record high daily Covid cases

Next

Can the Iran nuclear deal be revived?

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.