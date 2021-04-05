India reports record high daily Covid cases
The Indian state of Maharashtra has applied tighter restrictions following a sharp spike in daily Coronavirus infections, including a night time curfew and weekend lockdown. The head of the state’s COVID-19 task force, Dr Sanjay Oak, tells us the situation is worse than ever.
Also in the programme: the Jordanian prince accused of plotting to destabilise the Kingdom has said he will defy orders to stop communicating with the public; and Myanmar’s beauty queen speaks out against the military coup.
(Photo: Indian commuters use face masks in a street. Credit: EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY)
