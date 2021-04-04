Main content

Jordan: Prince Hamzah accused of plot to destabilise kingdom

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Jordan's deputy prime minister has accused the King's half-brother Prince Hamza of plotting to destabilise the country, a day after the prince said he had been placed under house arrest.

Also on the programme: The latest from Mozambique following a deadly attack by IS-linked insurgents; and a look at New York’s newly released vaccine passport app – will the rest of the world follow suit?

(Picture: Prince Hamzah, Credit: Getty Images)

