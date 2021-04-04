Main content
Jordan's Prince Hamzah bin Hussein 'under house arrest'
It comes after a number of high-level arrests said to be linked to an alleged coup plot
The former crown prince of Jordan says in a video sent to the BBC he has been placed under house arrest as part of a crackdown on critics. The military earlier denied Prince Hamzah was under house arrest.
Also on the programme: Pope Francis uses his Easter message to call for a vaccine speedy distribution to poorer countries; and the Cuban musicians whose protest song has riled the island's Communist government.
(Photo: Jordan"s Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein during a speech in Amman in August 2004. Credit: Jordan.)
