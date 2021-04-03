Main content

German President calls for unity amid ‘crisis of trust’

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has warned of a crisis of trust in politics linked to the coronavirus pandemic. In a televised national address, he's urged political leaders to "get it together" in response to public frustration and feelings of powerlessness.

Mr Steinmeier acknowledged the country had made mistakes in handling the pandemic, but urged people to pull together, and to get vaccinated.

Also on the programme: the latest from Myanmar where ethnic rebel groups have expressed support for the protests against military rule; and a look at a historic day in Egypt, where the mummified remains of eighteen kings and four queens have been carried in gold coffins on custom-made vehicles to a new museum.

(Picture: President Steinmeier speaks to the nation, Credit: EPA/Sandra Steins)

