The security forces in Myanmar are reported to have shot dead five people protesting against the military authorities. Local media opposed to the regime said three people had been killed in the central town of Monywa after police used teargas and live rounds against a crowd of demonstrators.

Also in the programme: a three- day national lockdown comes into force in Italy over Easter; and plans to understand and protect the marine environment include a network of camera systems

(Photo: A demonstrator flashes the three-finger salute as he and others march during an anti-military coup protest in Myanmar. Credit: EPA).