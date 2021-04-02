The army has shut down broadband in Myanmar, after the UN Security Council and China both condemned the continuing violence

In response to increasing pressure from the outside world including the UNSC and China, Myanmar's military have extended their regular overnight internet blackout to a complete shutdown of wireless broadband services. We hear from a Burmese woman in the US unable to contact her family back home. And we report from the Thai-Myanmar border where three thousand people have fled the eastern Karen state for Thailand to escape air strikes.

Also in the programme: Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on escalating military tension in Donbass and Crimea; the video obtained by the BBC appearing to show a massacre of unarmed civilians in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, by men wearing Ethiopian army uniforms; and a policeman is killed outside the Capitol building in Washington DC.

(Picture: Flowers hang as part of the protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar / Credit: Reuters)