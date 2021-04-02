The United Nations Security Council issued a statement to say it "strongly condemned" the deaths of hundreds of civilians in Myanmar. We'll hear from a doctor in Yangon about what he's seen. Also: at least 48 people have died in a train crash in Taiwan; and we'll hear about the new home for the most stolen piece of art of all time, the Ghent Altarpiece.

(Photo: Relatives and friends react during the funeral procession of Ko Zaw Latt,18, who was allegedly shot dead a day earlier in an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar. Credit: EPA/STRINGER)