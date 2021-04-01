Families are urged to leave due to the security situation, as Myanmar's deposed leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, is charged with violating the country's official secrets act.

Families are urged to leave due to the security situation, as Myanmar's deposed leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, is charged with violating the country's official secrets act. We speak to the UN Resident Co-ordinator for Myanmar. Also: will France's forthcoming lockdown flatten the third wave of the virus? And the girlfriend of George Floyd - the black American whose death sparked protests across the world - takes the stand in the trial of the white police officer accused of murdering him.

(Photo: A fire burns on the street during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar April 1, 2021. Credit: Reuters)