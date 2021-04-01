Main content

WTO chief says 'Covid vaccine manufacturers should work with poorer countries'

The head of the WTO has urged the makers of vaccines to do more to make their jabs available to developing countries.

The head of the WTO has urged the makers of vaccines to do more to make their jabs available to developing countries.

Also in programme: a court in Hong Kong has found seven leading pro-democracy campaigners guilty of taking part in an unauthorised rally two years ago. And Brazil March Covid death toll tops 60'000.

(Photo: J & J Vaccine. Credit: Getty Images)

24 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Thursday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

European regulator says Astra Zeneca vaccine shouldn’t be restricted

Next

UN urges families of Myanmar staff to leave country

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Thursday 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.