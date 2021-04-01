The head of the WTO has urged the makers of vaccines to do more to make their jabs available to developing countries.

Also in programme: a court in Hong Kong has found seven leading pro-democracy campaigners guilty of taking part in an unauthorised rally two years ago. And Brazil March Covid death toll tops 60'000.

(Photo: J & J Vaccine. Credit: Getty Images)