The EMA insists the benefits of taking the jab far outweigh the risks

The executive director of the European Medicines Agency, Emer Cooke, says there's no reason for countries to limit the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after Germany suspended its use in the under-sixties because of concerns it could cause rare blood clots. We speak to a haematologist who says more research needs to be done into the possible link.

Also in the programme: the military in Mozambique say they are carrying out an operation to re-take the northern city of Palma, attacked by Islamist militants last week; and President Joe Biden presents his two trillion-dollar package aiming to reshape America’s economy.

(Photo: A health worker injects a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine against Covid-19. Credit:EPA).