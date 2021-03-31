Main content

European regulator says Astra Zeneca vaccine shouldn’t be restricted

The EMA insists the benefits of taking the jab far outweigh the risks

The executive director of the European Medicines Agency, Emer Cooke, says there's no reason for countries to limit the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after Germany suspended its use in the under-sixties because of concerns it could cause rare blood clots. We speak to a haematologist who says more research needs to be done into the possible link.

Also in the programme: the military in Mozambique say they are carrying out an operation to re-take the northern city of Palma, attacked by Islamist militants last week; and President Joe Biden presents his two trillion-dollar package aiming to reshape America’s economy.

(Photo: A health worker injects a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine against Covid-19. Credit:EPA).

24 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Last Wednesday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Brazil’s political crisis deepens as defence chiefs resign

Next

WTO chief says 'Covid vaccine manufacturers should work with poorer countries'

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Last Wednesday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.