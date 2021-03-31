President Jair Bolsonaro struggles to contain a political crisis that could spark a constitutional standoff

Brazil registers a record number of Covid deaths as President Jair Bolsonaro struggles to contain a political crisis that could spark a constitutional standoff.

Also in the programme: BBC's China correspondent relocates from Beijing to Taiwan following threats and pressure from the Chinese authorities; and the European Space Agency is calling all potential astronauts.

