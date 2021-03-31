Main content

Brazil’s political crisis deepens as defence chiefs resign

President Jair Bolsonaro struggles to contain a political crisis that could spark a constitutional standoff

Brazil registers a record number of Covid deaths as President Jair Bolsonaro struggles to contain a political crisis that could spark a constitutional standoff.

Also in the programme: BBC's China correspondent relocates from Beijing to Taiwan following threats and pressure from the Chinese authorities; and the European Space Agency is calling all potential astronauts.

(Photo: A handout photo made available by Agencia Brasil shows Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (L) about to shake hands with the Army's General Edson Leal Pujol (C) during a ceremony in Brasilia, Brazil on 23 August 2019 (reissued 30 March 2021). Credit:EPA/Antonio Cruz/Agencia Brasil)

23 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Last Wednesday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  Last Wednesday 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

