Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has replaced six cabinet ministers as his popularity plummets over his handling of the pandemic. Brazil’s health service is reported to be on the brink of collapse as the country battles a deadly second wave. More than 300,000 people have died of Covid-19 in Brazil, with more than 12 million confirmed cases.

Also on the programme: a special investigation into war crimes in Libya; and the violence in Myanmar spreads from the towns to the villages, with military strikes from the air.

(Photo: Protest against President Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, 30th March 2021 Credit: EPA/Joedson Alves)