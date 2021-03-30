Main content

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro shuffles cabinet as Covid pressure grows

Ministers fired and military commanders resign amid a climbing Covid-19 death toll

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has replaced six cabinet ministers as his popularity plummets over his handling of the pandemic. Brazil’s health service is reported to be on the brink of collapse as the country battles a deadly second wave. More than 300,000 people have died of Covid-19 in Brazil, with more than 12 million confirmed cases.

Also on the programme: a special investigation into war crimes in Libya; and the violence in Myanmar spreads from the towns to the villages, with military strikes from the air.

(Photo: Protest against President Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, 30th March 2021 Credit: EPA/Joedson Alves)

23 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Last Tuesday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

China imposes new ‘patriotic’ electoral rules for Hong Kong

Next

Brazil’s political crisis deepens as defence chiefs resign

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Last Tuesday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.