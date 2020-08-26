The US First Lady makes plea for racial harmony to the Republican Party Convention.

Melania Trump, the US First Lady, pleads for racial harmony at the Republican Party Convention. A senior advisor for the Trump 2020 campaign, Steve Cortes, assesses day two of the convention.

Also in the programme: Two people were shot dead in the US city of Kenosha during a third night of unrest over the police shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake; and a major breakthrough in curbing Dengue fever.

(Photo: US First Lady Melania Trump. Credit: Reuters/ Kevin Lamarque)

.