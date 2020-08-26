Main content

Melania pleads for an end to 'looting and violence in the name of justice'

The US First Lady makes plea for racial harmony to the Republican Party Convention.

Melania Trump, the US First Lady, pleads for racial harmony at the Republican Party Convention. A senior advisor for the Trump 2020 campaign, Steve Cortes, assesses day two of the convention.

Also in the programme: Two people were shot dead in the US city of Kenosha during a third night of unrest over the police shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake; and a major breakthrough in curbing Dengue fever.

(Photo: US First Lady Melania Trump. Credit: Reuters/ Kevin Lamarque)
.

1 day left to listen

5 minutes

Last on

Today 13:00GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

26/08/2020 12:01 GMT

Next

26/08/2020 14:01 GMT

See all episodes from BBC News

Broadcast

  • Today 13:00GMT
    BBC World Service