Melania pleads for an end to 'looting and violence in the name of justice'
The US First Lady makes plea for racial harmony to the Republican Party Convention.
Melania Trump, the US First Lady, pleads for racial harmony at the Republican Party Convention. A senior advisor for the Trump 2020 campaign, Steve Cortes, assesses day two of the convention.
Also in the programme: Two people were shot dead in the US city of Kenosha during a third night of unrest over the police shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake; and a major breakthrough in curbing Dengue fever.
(Photo: US First Lady Melania Trump. Credit: Reuters/ Kevin Lamarque)
